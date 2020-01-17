Image copyright Family picture Image caption Jannatul Bakya was hit by a car while crossing Oldbury Road in Smethwick in July 2018

A woman has been acquitted of causing the death of a six-year-old girl by dangerous driving.

Jannatul Bakya was on her way to prayers with her father when she was struck while crossing Oldbury Road, Smethwick, in July 2018.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the dangerous driving charge, Andjele Vranjes, 28, of Bearwood, was found not guilty of causing death by careless driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

