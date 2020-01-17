Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Farirai Shereni was jailed for 13 years at Birmingham Crown Court

A rapist who attacked a stranger near a city-centre underpass has been jailed for 13 years.

Farirai Shereni, 26, was found guilty in September of raping a woman on her way to work in Birmingham.

He asked for help when she crossed his path in the Dale End area at about 04:30 GMT in 2018, police said.

He then forced her towards an underpass on Bull Street. Shereni was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court earlier for rape and sexual assault.

He will also spend a further five years on licence and will be placed on the sex offenders register for life because he was assessed as a "dangerous" offender.

Image copyright Google Image caption Shereni had been using a phone charging point near McDonald's in Dale End when he approached the woman

West Midlands Police said Shereni, of no fixed address, was arrested about 15 minutes after his victim was able to escape to safety on 6 November when officers spotted him on CCTV.

Parts of the attack were also caught on camera, and although Shereni admitted it was him in the footage, police said he claimed he and the woman had "got along" and "connected" before she agreed to have sex with him.

Jurors took about two hours to convict him on 19 September following a three-day trial.

Tamina Greaves, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said the attack had a "devastating impact" on the woman's life, and she had been forced to leave her job and move to another city.

"The public is ... safer now that he is off the streets and unable to commit further offences," she said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone