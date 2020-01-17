Image copyright Family handout Image caption Robert Davis was killed in Bescot Crescent on Tuesday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died in a hit-and-run.

Robert Davis, 57, was struck by a car in Bescot Crescent, Walsall, at about 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The pedestrian suffered a head injury and died in hospital shortly after.

A 22-year-old man handed himself into police on Friday and was arrested. A 43-year-old man was also arrested and both were released under investigation.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Davis was hit while crossing Bescot Crescent near the railway station car park entrance, police said

Mr Davis's family remembered him as "the most loving, caring husband, stepfather, brother and friend anyone could wish for".

"He has left a massive hole in our lives and will be loved and missed forever," they said in a statement released by West Midlands Police.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police are appealing for sightings of this Mitsubishi Colt

Detectives from the force have recovered a silver Mitsubishi Colt and are appealing for witnesses who may have see the car with the registration BN08 MLO.

