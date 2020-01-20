Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Grantham Road in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, after a boy was stabbed

A 15-year-old boy has been "seriously injured" in a stabbing in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were on Grantham Road, at the junction with Webster Close, in the Sparkbrook area of the city.

The boy was hurt just before 15:00 GMT and taken to hospital, according to the force.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The force said inquiries into the attack were under way and described the boy's injuries as serious.

