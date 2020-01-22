Image caption A 15-year-old was seriously injured in the attack on Grantham Road

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with wounding after a teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing.

The victim, also 15, was knifed on Grantham Road, at the junction with Webster Close, in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham on Monday.

He was taken to hospital after the incident, at about 15:00 GMT, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, police said.

The defendant is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone