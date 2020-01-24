Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Deborah Carroll was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday

A woman who stabbed her husband "over something trivial" has been given a life sentence after being found guilty of his murder.

John Carroll, 52, died in hospital on 2 April after being injured at the property he shared with his wife at Alwold Court in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

Deborah Carroll, 54, stabbed her husband in front of his friend in "an alcohol-fuelled domestic dispute".

She was handed a ten-year minimum term at Birmingham Crown Court.

The friend, who Mr Carroll had gone out drinking with the previous day, told the court Mrs Carroll attacked "without warning, with a kitchen knife" as her husband sat in the kitchen, police said.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from the force's homicide unit, said: "This is a very tragic case where an alcohol-fuelled domestic dispute got out of hand and resulted in a violent attack leaving Mr Carroll with fatal injuries."

Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption John Carroll died in hospital on 2 April

