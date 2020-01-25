Image copyright Kate Jackson Image caption Maximus, thought to be 12, was described as "the most amazing cat" following his death

Tributes have been paid to a street cat described as a "little solider" who died after attracting worldwide support.

Maximus was rescued by Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands (SCRT) in November after spending a decade on the streets.

He had an immunodeficiency virus similar to HIV and claws so long he could not walk, which prompted global donations and offers of care.

The rescue team said he was "the most amazing cat to ever grace this earth."

The feline was rescued by the voluntary group in Great Barr, Sandwell. He had £10,000 donated for his care and thousands of gifts of treats and toys from across the globe.

He was given antibiotics and steroids having spent days at the White Cross vets in Wolverhampton. But he suffered breathing difficulties and died on Friday night.

"We lost the funniest, strongest, most amazing cat to ever grace this earth," SCRT posted on their Facebook page.

"His breathing wasn't right, he was on oxygen and myself, Jade, Julie, Vet nurses Jo and Sioned held him and comforted him until he decided it was time to leave us.

"He had no fight left and his breathing had totally changed. Medically, there was no sign of anything wrong. There wasn't a stone left unturned in Maximus's treatment. Everything that could have been done, was done."

Skip Twitter post by @LesleyKempson Heartbroken that Maximus is no longer here, he will never, ever be forgotten, he was so loved. He was truly one in a million.

I loved Maximus.

It is amazing how one sweetie-pie can affect so many hearts.

Thank you for loving, caring for him:@StrayCatsWM and @WhiteCrossVets pic.twitter.com/1ua4sIKGAa — Lesley Kempson-Marsh (@LesleyKempson) January 24, 2020 Report

Image copyright Kate Jackson Image caption Maximus was critically ill when he was found in November having been living on the streets for a decade

Maximus was nicknamed "Mr Nosey" due to his inquisitive nature.

Staff at the rescue and rehome centres want Maximus's case to make more people aware of stray cats.

"If you see a stray cat living a rough life, do not walk by and think someone else will help. Think of Max, think of his amazing, funny, nosey, hilariously loving character, and help save a life," the post said.

Image copyright Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands Image caption SCRT founder Lucy Strickland had been looking after Maximus

