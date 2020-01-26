A 55-year-old man has been charged with a number of sex offences including rape.

The alleged offences took place in Birmingham and Nuneaton in the late 1990s.

Phillip Blackwell, of Launceston, Cornwall, has been charged with four counts of rape, an attempted rape and an indecent assault.

He is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.