Officers are appealing for witnesses after the attack on Cattell Road, near its junction with Tilton Road

Two men have been questioned by police after a man believed to be on his way to an FA Cup game was left with a fractured skull in an attack.

The victim, 22, was "knocked to the floor" on Cattell Road, Birmingham, about 15 minutes before the game at St Andrews on Saturday, police said.

Officers said the area had been busy with Coventry and Birmingham City fans.

The men, 25 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation as inquiries continue.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said officers understood the victim was a fan on his way to the game, but were still exploring the full circumstances.

The force appealed for witnesses to come forward.

