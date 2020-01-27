Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keelan Wilson was stabbed to death on 29 May 2018

Three men have denied murdering a 15-year-old boy near his home in Wolverhampton.

Keelan Wilson was stabbed in the Merry Hill area of the city in May 2018 following reports of a fight. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Tyrique King, 18, Zenay Pennant-Phillips, 18, and Nehemie Tampwo, 19, appeared a Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

The trio were remanded in custody ahead of a trial on 27 July.

The trial of Mr King, of Chelwood Gardens in Wolverhampton, and Mr Tampwo of Fern Grove in Bletchley, Milton Keynes and Mr Pennant-Phillips is due to last six weeks.

Image copyright @snappersk Image caption He was taken to hospital where he later died

