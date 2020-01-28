Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police dog Odin is trained to sniff out human scent

A police dog tracked down a wedding ring thrown out by a man after a row with his wife.

German shepherd Odin, six, found the lost band "in seconds" on a grass verge in Harborne, Birmingham.

Officers had pulled over after spotting the man and a friend "acting suspiciously" in Northfield Road at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

Handler PC Carl Woodall said: "It was pitch black. They could have spent all night and still not found it."

West Midlands Police sad the "hugely embarrassed" culprit told officers he regretted his momentary loss of temper and had been searching in vain with a torch for quite some time.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption PC Carl Woodall has been a police dog handler for almost 20 years

PC Woodall said: "The ring was quite small, so I wasn't confident there'd be enough scent for Odin.

"But he proved me wrong and indicated by the ring in a matter of seconds.

"Odin got a pat and thanks all round. It's nice to be nice and I was back on patrol in less than five minutes."

