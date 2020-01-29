Body found in fire at disused Birmingham building
29 January 2020
A body has been found in a fire at a disused building in Birmingham.
West Midlands Fire Service received a 999 call about the fire in a property in Bradford Street, Digbeth, shortly before 21:00 on Tuesday.
The first crews reached the scene in just over four minutes, the service said in a tweet.
An investigation in to the cause of the blaze at the Kingfield Heath building, formerly a business premises, is ongoing.
999eye footage just before 9pm. fire crews from @HighgateFire @AstonFire @Haymillsfire @Bournbrookfire in attendance in 4 mins 3 secs used 4 breathing apparatus , Hydraulic platform at void commercial premises in Digbeth. Unfortunately 1 fatality confirmed investigations ongoing pic.twitter.com/Rqo0BUhQ23— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) January 29, 2020
