Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption The revamped stadium will host the opening and closing events

Plans to more than quadruple the size of Birmingham's Alexander Stadium for the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been approved.

Capacity will permanently increase to 18,000 and temporary seating for 40,000 spectators will be built for the event.

New 400m relay and warm up tracks will be built, along with extra parking and bus provision.

The cost of the 11-day sporting event is £778m, with £184m paid by Birmingham City Council and partners.

There will also be a new throwing area, access road and office and teaching accommodation under the plans approved by the city council.

Birmingham was named as the host city for the games in December 2017, and it will be the UK's costliest sporting event since London 2012.

The stadium in Perry Barr, which currently has a 12,700 capacity, will host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as athletics events, which are expected to take place between 27 July and 7 August 2022.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mo Farah won the men's two-mile race at the Birmingham Diamond League at the stadium in 2014

Image caption The stadium was built in the 1970s

The Labour-run council has said it wanted to "create a legacy asset the city and its residents can be truly proud of".

The authority does not yet know how much of its share of the cost would be paid by partners including West Midlands Combined Authority, local enterprise partnerships, other local authorities under the banner of the Midlands Engine, the NEC and others.

In June, the council's Tory opposition leader said he was concerned about how a £50m loan by the authority would affect residents in years to come.

The council said day-to-day services would not be affected.

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption The 11-day event is scheduled to take place between 27 July and 7 August 2022

