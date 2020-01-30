Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Majid Ali was 17 at the time of the attack and has shown no remorse, police said

A teenage carjacker who repeatedly hit his female victim with a hammer leaving her with permanent sight damage has been jailed for nine years.

Majid Ali, 18, struck Blythe Mason-Boyle violently about the head before taking her Audi A1 from Coventry Road, Sheldon, on 19 March last year.

Miss Mason-Boyle suffered cuts and a fractured eye socket.

Ali, who has shown "no remorse", was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent at Birmingham Crown Court.

Warning: This story contains a graphic image

The teenager, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon and robbery for which he received a two year and nine year sentence to run concurrently.

West Midlands Police said Ms Mason-Boyle, aged 24, had just left a gym when she was set upon.

She now struggles to see clearly through one eye and has also received counselling to overcome the trauma of her ordeal.

Officers were able to trace her car within 24 hours and identified Ali as the main suspect.

When police searched his home in Mountford Street, Sparkhill, Birmingham, the hammer was discovered underneath a sofa bed.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Blythe Mason-Boyle had just been at a gym when she was attacked

In a statement, Miss Mason-Boyle said: "This has been a challenging and frustrating 10 months, but justice has been served.

"I would like to think this carries the message that under no circumstances is it ever justified to attack any vulnerable person for a materialistic object.

"I can finally move forward with a life that's been on hold and bring closure to this chapter."

Det Con Rebecca Woodcock described the incident as a "ferocious attack on a defenceless woman whose injuries sadly continue to impact her today".

"She has suffered both physical and emotional pain as a result of the happened at the hands of Ali.

"He has refused to take responsibility for what he did but we've helped to ensure he has time to reflect on his savage actions off the street."