A man has suffered serious stab injuries after being attacked near the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Edgbaston Street in the city centre at about 23:00 BST on Saturday and the victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

Two men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

CCTV footage is being reviewed, West Midlands Police said.

