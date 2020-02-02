Image caption James Wright took on the run for Acorns Children's Hospice

A runner who had to cut short a 145-mile (233km) charity challenge after his support car broke down has completed his journey.

James Wright completed the final 55-mile (88.5km) stretch of his challenge in Birmingham on Sunday to raise money for Acorns Children's Hospice.

He had attempted the run last month but has now helped Acorns reach £600,000 of its £2m fundraising target.

The head of finance for Acorns Hospice said it was an honour to have met him.

The charity congratulated Mr Wright on his journey on social media:

Dudley Rotary Club also pledged a total of £15,000 to the hospice in support of Mr Wright:

His journey saw him set off from Birmingham at about 05:00 BST along the path of the Great Union Canal. He reached the village of Rowington a few hours later.

He turned back towards Birmingham after running 27 miles (43.5km) to Hatton Locks in Warwickshire, before posting when he completed his journey at Gas Street Basin back in Birmingham:

Through his donation page, Mr Wright has raised about £3,000 for the hospice, which Acorns says takes their fundraising to a total of £600,000 - more than a quarter of its £2m target.

Steve Westcott, head of finance for Acorns thanked Mr Wright on social media:

The decision to close the hospice was put on hold in July when the fundraising appeal was launched following pledges of additional NHS support from 2023/24.

Mr Wright started the race in honour of a little girl close to his family who has been using the hospice for about eight years, he said.

Last year, he ran 31 marathons in 31 days for the hospice, raising £8,000.

