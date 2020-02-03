Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Adam Taylor was jailed after being found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court

A man has been jailed for a new year house party attack five years ago which left his victim with brain injuries.

Jason Webb was repeatedly kicked in the head after a dispute at the party in Kings Heath, Birmingham, on 1 January 2015, West Midlands Police said.

He was left with communication difficulties and requires round-the-clock care, the force said.

Adam Taylor, 34, of Baverstock Road, was jailed for more than 13 years after being found guilty by a jury.

Taylor had been arrested and charged with assault in January 2015, shortly after the attack in Kernthorpe Road.

But the case was discontinued due to insufficient evidence, the force said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jason Webb was left in a coma for weeks and suffered a severe brain injury

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told a new witness had come forward in December 2017 who offered "significant information".

After being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, Taylor was sentenced to 13 years and eight months, at the court on Friday.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "This was a brutal attack on a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

"We know some sort of dispute took place at the party, but the level of violence used was completely unnecessary.

"Taylor then callously left Jason seriously injured in the street."

He said the force believed more people may have been involved and he was was still keen to hear from anyone with information.

In a statement, Mr Webb's family said: "Jason has gone from a happy-go-lucky person to someone who requires 24-hours-a-day support.

"As a family we feel that we have been given a life sentence and Jason will never have the opportunity to live the life that he could have had."

Image copyright Family Image caption Mr Webb now requires 24-hours-a-day support, his family said

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone