The car was targeted on Clifton Road in the Balsall Heath area of Birmingham

A two-year-old girl has been injured in a shooting in Birmingham.

She was hurt when thieves opened fire at the car in which she was travelling with three other people.

The VW Golf was targeted on Clifton Road in the Balsall Heath area of the city on Sunday evening and the toddler was cut by flying glass.

All four people got out of the vehicle before the offenders stole it, West Midlands Police said.

The girl was taken to hospital with minor cuts and has since been discharged.

Another passenger, a man in his 20s, was treated at the scene for shock.

The shooting happened at about 19:15 GMT.

Police are investigating "the circumstances behind the attack" and are looking through CCTV footage to find those responsible.

"This is a truly appalling incident and the ordeal has traumatised a family," Det Sgt Simon Hanlon said.

"There were four people in the car at the time and it's just fortunate no-one was more seriously injured."

The car was found abandoned near the scene of the shooting a short time later, police said.

