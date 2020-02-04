Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption About 170 houses were affected by flood water and a power cut

A burst water main that caused a house to partially collapse is in "exactly the same spot" as a flood in October, residents say.

Roads in Tipton were closed and about 170 properties were without power, following the burst main and a gas leak, Western Power Distribution said.

Ten properties were severely affected and eight people had to be rescued from their homes, the fire service said.

Resident Carl Fletcher said it had "got to be the same pipe" as before.

A number of streets were closed and three schools were hit by the flooding, which started in Park Lane West at about 04:00 GMT.

During the October flood, which damaged about 20 properties, the gable end of a property fell off.

Mr Fletcher said: "The flooding is in exactly the same place."

Resident Helen Challis said she was woken up by her husband "to say that 'it's happened again'."

"We opened the window and it was just like a roar - just the water running down the road," she said.

Ms Challis said she was left with a feeling of "disbelief" after a property was affected again.

"It's the same house, it was the other side of the same house that was taken away last time."

Vehicles in Manor Road were left up to their bumpers in debris.

Western Power Distribution said it had to turn power off to isolate a cable that could have been damaged in the water.

South Staffs Water's director of operations, Andrew Lobley, said a section of the main that failed last year had been cut out to understand what happened.

He said: "We had that forensically analysed, it came back and... the main itself was in good condition, but there was a small area of surface damage to the top of the main."

Mr Lobley said a similar examination would take place this time.

