Labour's candidate for the West Midlands mayoral contest has been announced as Liam Byrne, the MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill.

He was endorsed by the party ahead of other potential candidates Salma Yaqoob and Pete Lowe.

The office is currently held by Conservative Andy Street, who was elected as the region's first mayor in 2017.

He will stand for re-election on 7 May against Mr Byrne.

The Liberal Democrats have put forward Beverley Nielsen as their candidate and Kathryn Downs will stand for the Green Party.

The successful candidate will head up the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) which includes seven local authorities: Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Dudley, Solihull, Sandwell and Walsall.

Mr Lowe, who had the backing of Unison, has spent nearly 15 years as a councillor in Dudley and former activist Ms Yaqoob, who had previously served as a councillor in Birmingham, had been supported by the Unite union.

She was also the former leader of the Respect Party, a left-wing party founded by George Galloway in 2004.

