A 49-year-old man has been charged with funding terrorism.

Paul Newey, from Solihull, was arrested in December during a planned intelligence-led operation by West Midlands Police.

The force confirmed he had now been charged with terrorism offences. He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 February.

In December, police said Mr Newey's arrest had not been in connection with the London Bridge attack.

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were killed during a conference to rehabilitate offenders near London Bridge days earlier on 29 November.

