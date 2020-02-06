Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wolves fan Josef Smith aimed the gestures at Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

A Wolves fan has been handed a four-year-banning order for aiming monkey gestures at Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Josef Smith, of Kingswinford, was found guilty of abusive behaviour to cause distress and a racially-aggravated count of the same offence.

The 40-year-old warehouse worker committed the offences during Chelsea's 5-2 win at Molineux on 14 September.

He was sentenced by Dudley Magistrates' Court.

The hearing was also told Mr Smith spat at rival fans.

