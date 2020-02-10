Image copyright Google maps Image caption The woman was treated at the scene on Saturday evening, police said

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman fell from a flat window in Birmingham.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being treated by paramedics at the scene on Tower Road, Erdington.

Police detained a man aged 30 and a woman aged 28 who was also held on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

The victim remains in serious condition after the incident on Saturday night.

West Midlands Police says the suspects have been bailed pending further inquiries.

