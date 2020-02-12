Image copyright PA Media Image caption Repairs above the Gala Pool were completed following work by a partnership including community groups

Roof repairs costing more than £800,000 have been completed at a historic swimming pool in Birmingham.

Moseley Road Baths, which first opened in 1907, are the oldest of only five Grade II* listed swimming baths operating in Britain.

The Gala Pool area will now serve as an arts venue while its long-term future is considered, Historic England said.

The completion of the work means the site can be seen without scaffolding for the first time in 17 years.

Image copyright Library of Birmingham Archives & Collections Image caption The swimming baths in Balsall Heath date from the early 20th Century

The repairs above the Gala Pool in Balsall Heath were completed following work by a partnership involving community groups and other organisations.

Historic England approved a grant of more than £700,000 and the building's owner, Birmingham City Council, has provided £100,000.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Roof repairs in the Gala pool area, pictured in 2016, cost more than £800,000

With the roof repairs completed, work can take place on restoring other parts of the Gala Pool's infrastructure, including the balcony area, alongside ongoing repairs and maintenance elsewhere in the building.

Now it is weatherproof, events and fundraising activities could take place while a permanent use and further funding were being sought.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption They were the only baths in the country built before 1914 to have continuously hosted swimming since they opened, Historic England said

Rare fixtures and fittings are still intact, including an almost complete set of 46 private washing rooms, but the baths have been on the organisation's Heritage at Risk register since 2005.

They were the only baths in the country built before 1914 to have continuously hosted swimming since they opened, with the site's smaller pool remaining open.

The Moseley Road Baths Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) community group was granted a licence to run the facility in 2018.

An animation celebrating the baths will now be shown at the site from 5 March, after the community was involved in creating it.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The main pool area, pictured last year, closed in 2003

Image copyright Library of Birmingham Archives & Collections Image caption The swimming baths first opened in 1907

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.