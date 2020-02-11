Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Inderjit Ram killed Ms Rose during a meeting at one the properties his firm ran

A businessman has admitted killing his support worker colleague who was found stabbed at a house.

Inderjit Ram, who ran a firm which gave residential support to vulnerable adults, stabbed Belinda Rose during a meeting at one of his properties.

Ms Rose, 63, of Walsall, was found fatally injured in Pendragon Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, on 17 August.

Ram admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

The 52-year-old, of Wensleydale Road, Great Barr, will be sentenced at a later date.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Belinda Rose was found with fatal stab wounds on 17 August

The court heard that Ram's firm was on the brink of collapse at the time of the killing.

Prosecutor Adrian Keeling QC said Ms Rose, a grandmother, had worked for Ram and he had asked her to lend him money, though the reason for the stabbing was unknown.

"It is clear that there must have been an argument. The exact trigger for that is unclear," Mr Keeling said, adding that there was "nothing to suggest [Ram] had gone to that meeting with the intention of serious violence".

Ram, who was diagnosed with depression in 2007, called his wife and attended a police station shortly after killing, the court heard.

Explaining the Crown's decision not to proceed with a murder charge, Mr Keeling said two psychiatric experts had said Ram was suffering from an impairment of mental function.

