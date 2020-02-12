Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The family of Malik Hussain said "his smile was enough to brighten up the whole room"

A man stabbed a father of four to death before heading to a drive-thru to order food, a court heard.

Malik Hussain, 35, died at the scene of the attack in Baker Street, in Sparkhill, Birmingham, on 12 July.

Haseeb Mirza, 26, of St Benedicts Road, Small Heath, was convicted of his murder at Birmingham Crown Court. He will be sentenced on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said they believed a second man fled the UK and was wanted for questioning.

Police said Mr Hussain was fatally stabbed and his body dumped in a street after a row erupted when he and a friend got into a car with Mr Mirza and another man, outside a nightclub in Digbeth and drove to Sparkbrook.

A dispute broke out in the car which resulted in Mirza and the other man stabbing their passenger several times in the chest, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Haseeb Mirza, 26, was found guilty of murder and is due to be sentenced on Thursday

Mirza drove back home to Small Heath, where he took a taxi back past the nightclub and on to the scene of the killing before heading to a drive-thru and ordering food.

Two "Rambo-style knives" were found during a search of his home, police said.

Following the verdict, Mr Hussain's family paid tribute to a "kind-hearted, generous caring son, brother, husband and father".

"We miss his jokes and his laughter. His smile was enough to brighten up the whole room," they said.

"Words cannot describe the pain and heartbreak our family has gone through and will continue to go through for the rest of our lives."

Det Insp Michelle Allen, from the force's homicide team, said: "Once again we are seeing the devastating impact that knife crime has, not only on the victim, but their family and the wider community who are left to grieve such a senseless loss."

Image caption Police at the scene of the murder in Sparkbrook

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.