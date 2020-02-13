Image caption The men are to appear before Westminster magistrates on Friday

A father and son are to appear in court charged with terrorism offences, police have said.

Paul Newey, 49, and Samuel Newey, 19, of Solihull, are to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Samuel Newey is charged with engaging in conduct with the intention of assisting another man, Daniel Newey, to commit, prepare or instigate terrorism.

Paul Newey is charged with funding terrorism, West Midlands Police said.

