Image caption Paul and Samuel Newey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

The father and brother of a British volunteer with the Kurdish YPG militia have been in court charged with terrorism offences.

Paul Newey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court accused of illegally assisting Daniel Newey.

The 49-year-old denied one count of funding terrorism relating to the 27-year-old, who went to Syria in 2019.

Samuel Newey, 19, is accused of assisting his brother to prepare for acts of terrorism.

The charge relates to an offence between 1 November and 7 November 2019.

Their father is also accused of providing his older son with £150 the same month.

The pair, both of Solihull in the West Midlands, will next appear on bail at Liverpool Crown Court on 21 February.

The YPG is an organisation protesters claim is a UK ally in the fight against the Islamic State group.

