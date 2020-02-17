Image copyright Google Image caption A woman died in the fire in Alvechurch Road

A woman has died in a house fire in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service sent five crews to a "serious domestic house fire" in Alvechurch Road in the West Heath area of the city at about 02:30 GMT.

A woman was found inside the property by firefighters but declared dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by specialists.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found a house that was well alight.

A woman was found inside the property by firefighters, but sadly, when she was brought out to ambulance staff, there was nothing that could be done and she was confirmed dead at the scene."

The fire service said the incident had been scaled down but said crews would remain at the scene to assist with an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

