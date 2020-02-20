Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police forensic teams remained at the scene in the Pensnett Road area of Brierley Hill on Thursday morning

A double murder investigation has been launched after two men were stabbed during a robbery at a cannabis factory.

Witnesses reported windows of a house being broken and men running away carrying plants on Pensnett Road in Brierley Hill, Dudley, at 03:30 GMT.

West Midlands Police said a fight spilled out onto the street, during which the men were stabbed, and a car was crashed into parked vehicles.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other died in hospital.

Cannabis was later found being grown in a property on the road, officers said.

The men who died have not been named.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Two men suffered fatal knife wounds at the scene

One man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and inquiries are ongoing to identify other men involved.

Insp Nick Barnes, of West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: "We believe this property was deliberately targeted by a group of men who knew it was being used to cultivate cannabis.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Inquiries are ongoing to identify other men involved, West Midlands Police said

"In the ensuing disorder two men have suffered fatal knife wounds."

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the scene at the time to get in touch.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service gave advanced life support and specialist trauma care to the men, one of whom was taken to Russell's Hall Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

