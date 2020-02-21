Image copyright PA Media Image caption The address on Pensnett Road was later discovered to be a cannabis factory

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two men who were stabbed during a robbery at a cannabis factory.

Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, and Waseem Ramzan, 36, died after about seven men targeted an address in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, on Thursday.

Police said the address was later found to be a cannabis factory which they believe was being targeted by robbers.

The suspect has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

Disorder broke out on the street just after 03:30 GMT following reports of a group of men trying to force entry into a house.

West Midlands Police said Mr Douglas, from Moseley in Birmingham, and Mr Ramzan, who lived near the scene of the crime, were stabbed to death.

"We believe this address was deliberately targeted, it was not a random attack," Ch Supt Sally Bourner said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Khuzaimah Douglas and Waseem Ramzan were stabbed after a fight broke out

The force has "been working throughout the night to take witness statements and seize CCTV", Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said.

He said detectives were "making good progress" to identify the seven attackers and the people who were inside the house.

Post mortem examinations are taking place to establish the cause of death for Mr Douglas and Mr Ramzan, and police said specialist officers were supporting their families.

The force has issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly motorists in the area with dashcam footage.

"Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial," Det Ch Insp Munro said.

