Image copyright Highways England Image caption The M6 will be closed in both directions at junction six into the afternoon to make way for the "complex recovery", says Highways England

The M6 has been shut in both directions after a crash between two lorries left their contents strewn across the road.

The closure of the motorway at junction 10 for Walsall is expected to last for several hours, says Highways England.

It said it was to allow for the "complex" recovery of the two vehicles and the clearance of their contents.

Motorists travelling to the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City FC match have been advised to take extra care in planning their route.

No-one was injured in the crash.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Barriers will need to be repaired once the lorries are cleared

The closure is creating delays of an hour on approach to the M6 closures, back to junction 10A of the M54 on the southbound, and junction eight of the M5 northbound.

Highways England says after the HGVs are recovered it will need to treat the diesel spillage before completing barrier repairs.

