Image caption Police said there was "no threat to the wider community"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two people who were found dead at a house.

The victims, a man aged 54 and a 52-year-old woman, were discovered in Moat Road in Oldbury, Sandwell, when police broke in at about 04:00 GMT. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Smethwick and remains in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Officers said they believed it was a "domestic-related incident".

The force has asked anyone with information to contact police.