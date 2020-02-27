Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Colin Dyke paid for children to perform sexual acts while he watched them via a video conference facility

A man who paid to watch online sexual abuse of young children in the Philippines has been jailed for 22 years.

Colin Dyke, 77, had indecent images of children as young as six months, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The CPS said he was a "dangerous predator" who organised the abuse with vulnerable children and their families.

Dyke, of Sheldon, Birmingham, admitted child sexual offences and was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court.

The grandfather-of-three was apprehended following an investigation by the National Crime Agency's child exploitation and online protection centre.

West Midlands Police discovered 49 indecent images of children of his mobile devices and evidence that social media accounts were used for sexual communication with children, the CPS said.

Dyke, of Berryfield Road, in admitted six counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, four counts of paying for the sexual services of a child and four counts of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, one count of making indecent photographs of children and one count of attempting to pay for sexual services of a child between July 2014 and March 2018.

Alisha Bartimus, from the CPS, said: "He made contact with vulnerable children and families in the Philippines, offering them money for their children to perform sexual acts for him.

"He also discussed and made arrangements for the sexual abuse of children as young as three years of age thereafter booking a ticket to travel to the Philippines to visit the persons he had made contact with."

