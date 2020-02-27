Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mateusz Tarczynski changed his plea on the day his trial was due to begin

A man who fled the UK to Poland after killing a pensioner in a hit-and-run collision has been jailed.

Romeshwar Singh Mangat, 65, was crossing the road after attending prayers at a temple on Piers Road, Handsworth, in October 2017 when he was struck. He later died in hospital.

Mateusz Tarczynski, 31, of North Park Road, Birmingham, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for three years and seven months at Birmingham Crown Court.

Tarczynski had been arrested in 2017 and denied involvement in the collision.

However, police found Tarczynski had carried out internet searches about the punishment for knocking down a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

He was charged but failed to turn up to court in 2018.

Officers worked with European authorities to trace Tarczynski to Poland and he was brought back to the UK last year.

Tarczynski changed his plea on the day his trial was due to begin and was sentenced on Monday.

Mr Singh Mangat suffered head injuries and died in hospital about a month after he was run over.

Sgt Mat Leeming, who led the investigation, described the case as "tragic".

Media caption Footage of what happened was released by police

"Although Tarczynski wasn't speeding, the force of the collision was enough to knock Mr Mangat to the ground and suffer serious head injuries," he said.

Tarczynski "took no responsibility for his actions until the very end", Sgt Leeming added.

