Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Business owner Akhtar Javeed died in February 2016

A 29-year-old suspected of shooting dead a businessman during a warehouse raid four years ago has been extradited from Pakistan.

Akhtar Javeed, 56, was killed in February 2016 in an armed robbery at his warehouse in Digbeth, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police returned Tahir Zarif on Thursday. He was first detained in Mirpur, Pakistan in January 2018.

Mr Zarif will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later.

Det Sgt Ranj Sangha, said: "Extradition has been a complex, drawn-out process but the man suspected of shooting Akhtar Javeed is now in our custody and this demonstrates the lengths we will go to pursue and arrest people from across the world if necessary."

Image caption Mr Javeed was attacked inside his fast food warehouse Direct Source 3 in Digbeth, Birmingham

In September 2016, Suraj Mistry was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 23 years.

Two other men were jailed for seven years and six years and eight months respectively for conspiracy to rob.

Richard Crowder, Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan, said: "Tahir Zarif's extradition has involved teams from the National Crime Agency, the British High Commission in Islamabad, the CPS, Home Office and Pakistan authorities in pursuit of justice for Aktar Javeed."

