Image copyright WMFSDudley Image caption A woman was taken to hospital with back injuries

A man has been arrested after a woman was cut out of a car following a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to High Street, Princes End, Tipton, at about 01:30 GMT to reports a car had crashed into a wall.

The woman suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, leaving the scene of an accident and dangerous driving, He remains in custody.

Image copyright WMFSDudley Image caption A man is in police custody following the crash

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.