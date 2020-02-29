Woman cut from car after serious crash in Tipton
A man has been arrested after a woman was cut out of a car following a serious crash.
Emergency services were called to High Street, Princes End, Tipton, at about 01:30 GMT to reports a car had crashed into a wall.
The woman suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, leaving the scene of an accident and dangerous driving, He remains in custody.
