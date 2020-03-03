Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Bruce Humpston was dismissed from the force without notice

A police custody sergeant who inappropriately touched female colleagues while they were working has been struck off.

Bruce Humpston, 41, of Gregory Road, Stourbridge, also made inappropriate sexual comments.

He was suspended from West Midlands Police while the investigation was carried out, after he was charged with assault by beating.

On 24 January at Birmingham Crown Court he pleaded guilty and was fined £450.

At a disciplinary hearing on Monday, Chief Constable Dave Thompson found Humpston's actions against six colleagues amounted to gross misconduct and dismissed him without notice.

Supt Jane Bailey said Humpston's behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and had caused "significant distress".

"He had a duty to create a safe working environment for his staff, but his behaviour made colleagues feel uncomfortable and intimidated," she said.

She added she hoped the outcome "sends a clear message that harassment and inappropriate conduct from our officers will not be tolerated".

