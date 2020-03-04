Image copyright Google Image caption Sgt Shaukat Zaman was set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court

A police officer has been charged following claims he sexually assaulted a woman while off-duty, the West Midlands force says.

Sgt Shaukat Zaman, 39, is accused of assaulting the woman at her Birmingham home in March 2019 and is suspended.

The officer, who has worked with the force for 17 years, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and another of assault by penetration.

He was set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Sgt Zaman, who worked as a custody sergeant in Perry Barr, was suspended in April last year while investigations were carried out, police said.

