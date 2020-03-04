Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows killers ordering fast food after murder

Two killers who shot a man in the face as he played football in the street were seen ordering a takeaway 20 minutes later.

Friends of James Teer, 20, had had a dispute with Sharn Miles in a nightclub a week earlier and Miles and Ty Blake sought revenge by murdering Mr Teer.

The pair called him over to their stolen BMW in Birmingham last August and shot him with a 12-bore shotgun.

They were convicted of murder and will be sentenced on Thursday.

Cameras captured Blake, 19, and Miles, 20, walking into a fast food restaurant for chicken and chips after the killing in Erdington on 8 August, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Blake's lip had been cut when the shotgun recoiled, West Midlands Police said, and CCTV showed him dabbing his bloody mouth with toilet paper as he casually walked down the street.

The men had stolen the BMW from a house in Leicestershire earlier that day, before driving around "with the sole purpose of confronting" Mr Teer, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption James Teer was shot twice in the face at close range

They shot him in Goosemoor Lane, in front of his friends and just yards from his home, police said.

Mr Teer died at the scene.

Detectives found the car abandoned in Small Heath and a bloodstained tissue inside provided a DNA match to Blake.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ty Blake and Sharn Miles will be sentenced on Thursday

Lauren Malin, 20, from Community Close, in Coventry, who was involved in the theft of the car and drove Blake to Birmingham before the shooting, was cleared of murder but convicted of burglary. She had previously admitted car theft.

She will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, along with Blake, of Shustoke Road, Birmingham, who was also convicted of car theft and burglary, and Miles, of Gowan Road, Birmingham, who admitted the same charges.

Kiri Jolliffe, 21, of William Bree Road, Coventry, was cleared of murder, car theft and burglary.

Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths, said some of Mr Teer's young friend who witnessed his murder were experiencing "ongoing trauma".

He was "very much on the periphery" of the nightclub dispute, he added.

