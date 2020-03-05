Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The risk to the rest of Birmingham following the city's first confirmed case is 'very low'

Birmingham's first coronavirus case has been confirmed as the total number in the UK rose to 115.

In nearby Solihull, a primary school announced it was closing "as a precaution" after a member of staff came into contact with a patient.

The unrelated Birmingham case is believed to have contracted the disease at an event outside the city last week.

They are now being treated in hospital where their symptoms are not severe, Birmingham City Council said.

Two cases have also been confirmed in Staffordshire, although authorities there have not revealed how the virus was contracted.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The total number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen to 115

Birmingham City Council said the patient was contacted by Public Health England (PHE) at the weekend after returning from a work trip and tested positive for the virus.

'Low risk to city'

There is no suggestion the Birmingham case is linked to Bishop Wilson Primary School.

Solihull Council said the school would be deep-cleaned and emphasised there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the town.

PHE believes the risk to people locally is minimal, as the Birmingham patient spent most of their time outside the city.

"The testing was done very quickly, they were isolated, and that's why the risk to the city is very low," Dr Justin Varney, Birmingham City Council's director of public health, said.

Two people who had "household contact" have tested negative and are both self-isolating.

"We're not expecting it to have posed a risk to anyone else in the city," Dr Varney said.

There was "no significant risk to anyone else" in Staffordshire outside the county's confirmed cases, the health body said.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.