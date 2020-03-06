Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The risk to the rest of Birmingham following the city's first confirmed case is 'very low'

A patient who was Birmingham's first known case of coronavirus has been discharged from hospital.

The person, thought to have contracted the virus at a work event outside Birmingham, will continue to self-isolate at home, the city council said.

Dr Justin Varney, of the council, said the risk from the case in the city was "very low" as they were tested quickly and had mainly been outside the area.

The number of UK people diagnosed with the virus has reached 116.

Two people who had "household contact" with the Birmingham patient have tested negative and are both self-isolating.

Dr Varney, the council's director of public health, added: "We're not expecting it to have posed a risk to anyone else in the city."

Two cases have also been confirmed in Staffordshire, although authorities there have not revealed how the virus was contracted.

