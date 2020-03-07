Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was stabbed near a row of shops in Duddeston Mill Road

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in the neck near a row of shops.

West Midlands Police said they were called to a shop on Duddeston Mill Road in Nechells, Birmingham, just after 21:00 GMT on Friday.

The teenager was taken to hospital and the force said his injuries were "not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening at this time".

Police are reviewing CCTV and anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.

