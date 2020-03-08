Image copyright Google Image caption The 41-year-old was stabbed while sitting in a car on the residential street

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times while sitting in a parked car.

The 41-year-old was attacked at about 18:15 GMT on Saturday on Kinlet Avenue in Northfield, Birmingham, while gunshots rang out in the area.

West Midlands Police said nobody was injured in the shooting and it is tracing three suspects, two of whom may have made off in a silver car.

A cordon is in place covering Kinlet Avenue and adjoining Staple Lodge Road.

The victim had been stabbed in his arms, chest and legs, police said, while he was sitting in a black BMW.

Police said the attack was an isolated incident and there is not believed to be a risk to the public.

The force said it was "doing all we can to find those involved" and was examining CCTV in the area as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Sgt Richard Foster made an appeal for any witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone