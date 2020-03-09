Image copyright Express and Star Image caption Stanley Shelton, 83, was hit on Simms Lane in Netherton and pronounced dead at the scene

A driver has been charged over the death of an elderly man killed while waiting for a bus.

Stanley Shelton, 83, was hit by a car which mounted the pavement and hit him in Simms Lane, Netherton, Dudley, on Saturday. He died at the scene.

Reece Dunkley, 28, of Kilburn Place, Netherton, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and drink driving.

He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Dunkley is also charged with failing to stop and report a collision and having no insurance.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.