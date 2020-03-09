Image copyright Google Image caption The patient was being treated at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton

A fourth person in the UK has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the latest patient with Covid-19 to die was in their 70s with underlying health conditions and was being treated at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

"It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun," Prof Whitty said.

It comes as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300.

There were 319 confirmed cases in the UK as of 09:00 GMT on Monday, a rise of 46 since the same time on Sunday.

However, measures to delay the virus's spread with "social distancing" will not be introduced yet, ministers said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the fourth death on Monday afternoon and said any further measures that could be introduced to tackle the spread of Covid-19 would be guided by scientific advice.

A Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust spokesperson said: "The trust can confirm that a patient in their 70s being treated for underlying health conditions has died. The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

"The family has been informed and our condolences and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

