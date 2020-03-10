Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said the boy went into the Bull Ring near Zara to seek help

A teenager has been left seriously injured after he was stabbed near Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre.

The 17-year-old was attacked by a group of men at about 19:00 GMT on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

He went into the Bullring, near Zara, to seek help, the force said, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The force said it was examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses in a bid to identify the attackers.

It has also asked for anyone with information to come forward.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was also sent to the scene.

