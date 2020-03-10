Image copyright PA Media Image caption Millions of chocolate bars are produced at the Bournville factory

Staff at chocolate maker Cadbury are having their temperatures taken as concerns over coronavirus grow.

Owners Mondelez International said all manufacturing staff at its Bournville factory in Birmingham were being tested "whether [they] feel unwell or not".

It was one of a number of "precautionary measures" to protect health and safety, the firm said.

Elsewhere in Birmingham, events at the city's National Exhibition Centre have been cancelled.

In a statement, Mondelez said it said felt the measure was the "responsible" thing to do and it would continue to monitor the situation.

In the UK, five people with the virus have died, including one patient who had been treated in Wolverhampton.

There were 319 confirmed cases as of 09:00 GMT on Monday.

Mondelez Interanational, which owns Cadbury, said it has introduced a number of precautionary measures

At the NEC, The Homebuilding & Renovating Show, due to take place between 26 and 29 March has been postponed until summer.

The Photography Show & The Video Show has also been pushed back, as has the Naidex event for the independent living and healthcare industries, while the The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Fair 2020 has been cancelled - all citing concerns over the virus.

Chris Hamlett, an outreach officer in material science and engineering at Birmingham University, said the cancellation of The Big Bang Fair meant it was likely they have lost "a lot of money" with its stand alone costing £25,000.

"A lot of the electrics have already been paid for, it has been a big effort to organise, I've just had 1,000 pens and 36 mugs arrive, which now I don't really need," he said.

"I love the event and I am gutted it is cancelled."

Drive-through test centres for the virus have also been set up in Wolverhampton and Shropshire, where patients get tested without having to leave their cars.

Image copyright AFP

