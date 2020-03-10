Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit at about at 22:40 on Monday evening

A woman was run over after she collapsed in a Birmingham street.

The 35-year-old was in Wye Cliff Road in Handsworth when she collapsed into the road at about 22:40 GMT on Monday.

A car then drove over her causing "potentially life-changing" spinal injuries, West Midlands Police said.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them. The woman remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

It is believed the vehicle was a dark-coloured hatchback.

Det Ch Insp John Askew said: "A woman has been left with potentially life-changing injuries and we would urge anyone who may know who the driver of the car was, or may have any dashcam footage, to contact us."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.