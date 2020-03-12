Image copyright Family handout Image caption Robert Field was hit by a dark blue car in Hoggs Lane on 22 February

The family of a hit-and-run victim whose lower leg had to be amputated have released a photo of his injuries as part of a plea for information.

Robert Field was crossing the road when he was hit by a small dark blue car on Hoggs Lane, in Northfield, Birmingham, at about 19:00 GMT on 22 February.

The 66-year-old father-of-five remains in hospital after having the amputation due to a severe fracture.

West Midlands Police is trying to trace the driver.

Mr Field suffered 10 fractures, a brain bleed and an open fracture to his leg.

His children said in a statement: "Doctors told us many times he's lucky to still be alive.

"Anyone who knows dad will understand the troubles he's had with his knees and he still maintained his independence and the ability to walk unaided.

"This will now change and will include him spending time in a wheelchair, the fitting of a prosthetic and the physiotherapy required to learn to walk again."

His family thanked people for the messages of support and said he is a "lovely man who will do anything to help anyone".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Robert Field had his lower leg amputated after a severe fracture

They urged "anyone who may have noticed the slightest detail on that night to come forward".

The car, travelling in the direction of Frankley Beeches Road, failed to stop and a passenger-side wing mirror was found at the scene.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "We are conducting CCTV inquiries and speaking to witnesses. However, we are still appealing for information or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV."

